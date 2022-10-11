Notable Women in Manufacturing: Rachael Conrad

Category: Notable Women in Manufacturing

Notable Women in Manufacturing Number of years working in your current industry: 25

25 Undergrad degree/university: Bachelor of Science, Industrial Engineering, UW-Madison

Bachelor of Science, Industrial Engineering, UW-Madison Graduate degree/university: MBA, Marquette University

Rachael Conrad leads a global team of 3,000 people, including the customer success team, in an area that is increasingly important to Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation and the advanced manufacturing industry.

Under her leadership, the team has expanded Rockwell’s portfolio of data-driven services in areas such as sustainability, safety and productivity. Conrad also oversees cybersecurity services.

Conrad joined Rockwell’s leadership development program in 1997. She is an industrial engineer and was recognized as a 2017 STEP Ahead award recipient by the Manufacturing Institute. She is active in Rockwell’s Professional Women’s Council and the Society of Women Engineers.

“Rachael represents the leader that I, myself, and all who interact with her aspire to be,” said Angela Rapko, who reports to Conrad as North America vice president for lifecycle services. “She has driven significant change across a very mature organization by putting her people first, developing and communicating a clear strategy and empowering the organization to execute on it.”