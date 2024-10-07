Notable Women in Manufacturing: Linda Huesmann

Since 1998, Linda Huesmann has served as a senior graphic designer at Pewaukee-based A.L. Schutzman Co., where she is an integral member of the team, according to Rebecca Eshleman, the company’s vice president of sales.

“With over two decades of experience, Linda has established herself as a creative force in the snack manufacturing industry,” said Eshleman.

Huesmann’s expertise spans the design and production of a wide range of digital and print materials, from product packaging and logos to websites and promotional displays. She’s known for her skills in creating detailed packaging, technical illustrations, and charts, graphs and animations. Her role includes photography, vendor negotiations and “ensuring accuracy in print projects through meticulous press approvals,” Eshleman said.

Huesmann earned her bachelor’s degree in fine arts from the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design.

“Adept at working under tight deadlines, Linda collaborates closely with customers and the internal sales team to bring their visions to life while staying abreast of the latest industry trends and technologies,” said Eshleman.