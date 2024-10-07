Notable Women in Manufacturing: Kristan Pruett

Kristan Pruett began working at Niagara Bottling as a production supervisor in 2014 to support the start-up of its $56 million plant in Pleasant Prairie.

She later climbed the ranks to production manager and then to her current position as senior plant director in 2019. Shortly after in 2020, Pruett led a $36 million expansion that included adding more than 40 jobs.

As production manager, Pruett was instrumental in achieving an 89% positive employee engagement survey score for a robust training program that led to increased retention and employee satisfaction, according to Becky Noble, director of marketing for the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, which recognized Niagara Bottling as its Business of the Year in 2023.

Having served 10 years in the U.S. Navy as a surface warfare officer and reaching the rank of lieutenant commander, Pruett credits her military background for providing a foundation for leadership and hard work.

“Kristan believes a great leader is humble, transparent and knows their areas of opportunity,” said Noble. “She adds that it is important to understand your weaknesses and work to surround yourself with a team that fills in those gaps so collectively you all win and succeed.”