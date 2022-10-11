Notable Women in Manufacturing: Aly Ernst

Category: Notable Women in Manufacturing

7.5 Undergrad degree/university: UW-Milwaukee, Double Major Business Administration-Marketing & Spanish, Minor: International Business

When Aly Ernst joined Town of Genesee-based Generac Power Systems seven years ago, it was the international business sector that captured her attention. Being bilingual in Spanish and English allowed her to work with Latin American and global audiences, including acquired companies that had notable differences with their U.S.-based counterparts.

This perspective has helped shape her strategy for operations as well as her leadership style.

Today, Ernst is the director of business solutions for order to cash, a position developed to help drive enhancements in the OTC process. Colleagues say her solutions have helped streamline and strengthen several areas of the buying process, taking a holistic view of sales, order management, planning, manufacturing, logistics, customer care, analysis and post-sales procedures. The effects of her processes have made an impact on delivery and inventory metrics.

“No matter the task at hand, Aly always goes the extra mile, continuously showing care and dedication to every part of the OTC process,” said Tim Jones, vice president of global supply chain at Generac.