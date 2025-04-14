Log In
Notable Women in Construction, Design & Engineering

Notable Women in Construction, Design and Engineering: Zorana Kostovic

Class of 2025

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
Zimmerman Architectural StudiosZorana Kostovic

With 26 years of experience in architectural design, Zorana Kostovic, senior associate and senior project architect at Milwaukee-based Zimmerman Architectural Studios, has made a positive impact on Milwaukee’s health care design sector, according to Scott Gosnell, principal, vice president and director of health care at Zimmerman.

“After immigrating in 2000 from Serbia, where she began her career in 1991, Zorana rebuilt her professional path in the U.S.,” Gosnell said. “Over the past 11 years, her expertise, attention to detail and project leadership have enhanced institutions like Froedtert Health and Children’s Wisconsin, echoing her dedication to improving health care facilities in the community.”

Kostovic’s projects have included the Birth Center and All Faiths Chapel, both at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, and have been recognized by the Wisconsin chapter of American Society of Interior Designers, Healthcare Design Magazine and The Daily Reporter.

Kostovic is a member of the Milwaukee chapter of Women In Design, where she has led Zimmerman’s CANstruction event campaigns.

