Notable Women in Construction, Design and Engineering: Therese Hanson

Therese Hanson, architect for The Kubala Washatko Architects, based in Cedarburg, has served on many Wisconsin projects, including the Mitchell Park Domes “Reimagined” plan, Milwaukee’s historic Oriental Theatre and the Milwaukee Downtown Plan 2040.

“Therese’s involvement in the Domes Reimagined project has been instrumental,” said Christa Beall Diefenbach, executive director of Friends of the Domes. “She is a fantastic architect but also a problem solver and consensus builder. We simply would not be where we are today without her commitment and support.”

“She has broad experience working with nonprofits and is a thoughtful, charismatic expert in outreach and engagement,” said Chris Socha, partner at Kubala Washatko. “As a nimble and ambitious designer, Therese leads a diverse set of projects ranging from historic home alterations to redevelopments hundreds of acres in size, and credits her collaborative spirit, positivity and humility as the recipe for design excellence.”

For more than 10 years, Hanson has been involved as a leader for Women in Design Milwaukee, a nationally recognized organization dedicated to making architecture and design fields more diverse, inclusive and equitable.