Notable Women in Construction, Design & Engineering

Notable Women in Construction, Design and Engineering: Robin Keen Anderson

Class of 2025

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
Zimmerman Architectural StudiosRobin Keen Anderson

Robin Keen Anderson, a senior project architect and planner at Milwaukee-based Zimmerman Architectural Studios, is a member of the firm’s health care team. Colleagues cite her expertise, innovation and leadership in complex architecture projects.

“A lean project delivery expert, she enhances user experience through operational improvements, evidence-based design and lean design principles. Robin’s devotion to efficient building design extends beyond structures; she fosters respect for the people who work in and visit these facilities daily,” according to Troy Steege, senior health care strategy manager at Zimmerman.

“Robin’s thought leadership and depth of knowledge are unmatched. She openly shares her expertise with clients, colleagues and peers, which strengthens our position in the health care market,” said Tom DiSalvo, Zimmerman’s director of business development.

Anderson is active in the Lean Construction Institute’s Wisconsin Community of Practice golf outing committee. She also shares her lean knowledge at WI CoP events, including Lean Coffees and the Lean Carnival, an event that uses games to teach lean concepts, according to Steege. She also mentors students in the Menomonee Valley STEM intern program.

