Notable Women in Construction, Design and Engineering: Roberta Oldenburg

Roberta Oldenburg, director of business development at Madison-based Findorff, has 23 years of industry experience during which she has been a part of several Wisconsin projects, including for Aurora Health Care, Acuity Insurance, Froedtert Health, Northwestern Mutual and the Milwaukee School of Engineering.

Her roles have ranged from on-site engineer to virtual modeler, design phase manager and business developer.

“Robbie brings energy and passion to her role. She builds strong relationships, drives strategic growth, and mentors the next generation. A true leader, she exemplifies success for women in construction,” said Mike Stern, director of project management at Findorff.

Oldenburg helps open doors for women in the industry by organizing networking and educational events that promote collaboration and career advancement, Stern added.

“Beyond her project contributions, Robbie is a dedicated advocate for women in construction. She mentors emerging professionals, encourages industry participation, and champions leadership development,” said Alivia Cronin, business development and marketing specialist at Findorff.