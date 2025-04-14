Log In
Notable Women in Construction, Design & Engineering

Notable Women in Construction, Design and Engineering: Katie Lauterbach

Class of 2025

By BizTimes Staff
CG SchmidtKatie Lauterbach

Katie Lauterbach became a quality assurance manager at Milwaukee-based construction firm CG Schmidt at the beginning of 2025. She started at the company as an MEP (mechanical, electrical and plumbing) manager in 2023.

Lauterbach is passionate about the construction industry and continually growing her knowledge base, according to business colleague Daniel Lentsch, global program manager at Pfizer. He noted several positive attributes about Lauterbach, including a history of completing projects on time; performing project final reviews to understand best practices; using her background as a building owner to help make better decisions during the preconstruction or construction processes; and leading with compassion.

“Katie brings a dynamic and insightful approach to CG Schmidt, excelling in recognizing client and end-user needs while integrating mechanical and construction relevance into every project,” said Aaron Smith, director of field operations. “Her exceptional ability to navigate challenging client interactions consistently leads to positive outcomes.”

Prior to CG Schmidt, Lauterbach worked 11 years for Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s Corp., ultimately serving as facilities team lead. She also spent one year with Cushman & Wakefield as the facilities manager for Milwaukee-based Fiserv.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.