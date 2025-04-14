Notable Women in Construction, Design and Engineering: Jessica Rooney

Jessica Rooney began her career with Union Grove-based Asphalt Contractors Inc. in an administrative role while attending Union Grove High School.

“Even in these early years, she demonstrated a strong work ethic and commitment to excellence, graduating with a GPA over 4.0. She continued to support ACI throughout college, contributing to administrative and operational improvements,” said Robert Kordus, president of ACI.

Before leaving ACI for a corporate job, Rooney developed and implemented streamlined office systems that significantly improved efficiency and organization, according to Kordus. Rooney spent the next decade working in various roles for the now-shuttered Bon-Ton Stores Inc., Nestlé and SC Johnson. She ultimately returned to ACI in 2020 as vice president of finance, overseeing finance, IT, human resources, legal and regulatory compliance.

“Jessi has restructured estimating and job costing, ensuring the company remains competitive and financially strong,” said Kordus. “The company anticipates reaching 150 employees this year. Jessica’s deep understanding of finance, operations and technology makes her an invaluable asset to lead an asphalt business operating on a national platform.”