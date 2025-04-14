Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Notable Women in Construction, Design & Engineering

Notable Women in Construction, Design and Engineering: Jessica Rooney

Class of 2025

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
Asphalt Contractors Inc.Jessica Rooney

Jessica Rooney began her career with Union Grove-based Asphalt Contractors Inc. in an administrative role while attending Union Grove High School.

“Even in these early years, she demonstrated a strong work ethic and commitment to excellence, graduating with a GPA over 4.0. She continued to support ACI throughout college, contributing to administrative and operational improvements,” said Robert Kordus, president of ACI.

Before leaving ACI for a corporate job, Rooney developed and implemented streamlined office systems that significantly improved efficiency and organization, according to Kordus. Rooney spent the next decade working in various roles for the now-shuttered Bon-Ton Stores Inc., Nestlé and SC Johnson. She ultimately returned to ACI in 2020 as vice president of finance, overseeing finance, IT, human resources, legal and regulatory compliance.

“Jessi has restructured estimating and job costing, ensuring the company remains competitive and financially strong,” said Kordus. “The company anticipates reaching 150 employees this year. Jessica’s deep understanding of finance, operations and technology makes her an invaluable asset to lead an asphalt business operating on a national platform.”

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.