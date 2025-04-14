Notable Women in Construction, Design and Engineering: Emily Klement

Emily Klement serves as assistant project manager, construction at Brookfield-based Lemberg Electric. Soon after joining the firm in 2022, she became a member of the ESOP committee, supporting employee education and community engagement.

“She advocates for the employee experience and gives back to the greater community through collections for local charities and nonprofits,” said Eichelle Thompson, marketing director at Lemberg. “She is recognized by her peers and the customers she serves for her customer service and thorough administration of significant projects such as the GE renovations in Pewaukee, the Milwaukee Tool Red Beacon building (in downtown Milwaukee) and the Concordia University cafeteria remodel.”

Thompson described Klement’s approach to project management as customer-first, “ensuring that every proposal aligns with a client’s mission and values. She remains engaged throughout each project, seeking feedback and making real-time adjustments to drive the best outcomes.”

Klement is involved with the Wisconsin Healthcare Engineering Association, the National Electrical Contractors Association and Women in NECA.