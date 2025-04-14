Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Notable Women in Construction, Design & Engineering

Notable Women in Construction, Design and Engineering: Emily Klement

Class of 2025

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
Lemberg ElectricEmily Klement

Emily Klement serves as assistant project manager, construction at Brookfield-based Lemberg Electric. Soon after joining the firm in 2022, she became a member of the ESOP committee, supporting employee education and community engagement.

“She advocates for the employee experience and gives back to the greater community through collections for local charities and nonprofits,” said Eichelle Thompson, marketing director at Lemberg. “She is recognized by her peers and the customers she serves for her customer service and thorough administration of significant projects such as the GE renovations in Pewaukee, the Milwaukee Tool Red Beacon building (in downtown Milwaukee) and the Concordia University cafeteria remodel.”

Thompson described Klement’s approach to project management as customer-first, “ensuring that every proposal aligns with a client’s mission and values. She remains engaged throughout each project, seeking feedback and making real-time adjustments to drive the best outcomes.”

Klement is involved with the Wisconsin Healthcare Engineering Association, the National Electrical Contractors Association and Women in NECA.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.