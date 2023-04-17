Notable Women in Construction and Design: Kathleen Kugi-Tom

Category: Notable Women in Construction and Design

30 Undergrad degree/university: Bachelor's degree in architectural studies, UW - Milwaukee

In her 30 years at Marquette University, Kathleen Kugi-Tom, senior project manager for the department of facilities planning and management, has helped lead efforts on many of the university’s major construction projects, including the Dr. E. J. O’Brien Jesuit Residence, the law school’s Eckstein Hall, Raynor Library and The Commons residence hall. She recently completed work on Dr. E. J. and Margaret O’Brien Hall, which houses the business school.

“She is described by her colleagues as a team player who is skilled and calm under pressure, handling every obstacle that comes her way with a professional and positive attitude,” said Lora Strigens, Marquette’s vice president of planning and facilities management.

“Perhaps the most remarkable example of Kathy’s servant leadership was during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Strigens. “When the pandemic hit, Kathy was the lead person from facilities planning and management who worked to evaluate and reconfigure instructional spaces to allow for precautions such as social distancing. In a time when many were working from home, Kathy was on campus ensuring that campus was ready and safe for all.”