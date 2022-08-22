Notable Office and Operations Managers: Nate Keller

Category: Notable Office and Operations Managers

Number of years working in your current industry: 20

20 Undergrad degree/university: UW Madison

Nate Keller and Bob Gardner met at UW-Madison in 1995. When Gardner called Nate in 2017, asking him to head up a new Gardner Culture Hub in Milwaukee, Keller ran with the opportunity.

Four years, 24 employees and hundreds of completed projects later, Keller is a leader that will go to bat for any member of his team, according to Kelly Sullivan, Milwaukee lead for project strategy and development at Gardner Builders.

“He will support them, build them up and, most importantly, put his team first. His empathy, humility, and excellence have been the driving force that has led to exponential growth, personally and professionally,” said Sullivan. “Nate has not only helped Gardner flourish in the market, but he has also helped build roots for Gardner in the community by sitting on the board of Revitalize Milwaukee and Westown Association.”

Keller is also involved with the MACC Fund, the Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin and NAIOP. He is also on the board for Guest House of Milwaukee.