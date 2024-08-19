Notable Marketing Executives: Emma Price

Emma Price, director of marketing and projects for Destination Geneva National is a one-person team. She manages a range of projects, from creating menu designs and updating five websites to designing magazine ads, issuing press releases and managing 20 social media channels.

Located at the western edge of Lake Como in Lake Geneva, Geneva National Resort & Club features 54 holes of golf, luxury on-course lodging, restaurants and residential units.

“Working with a modest budget, Emma’s creativity extends beyond content and design to innovative marketing strategies,” said Barbara Karabas, director of human resources at Destination Geneva National.

In 2022, Price collaborated with golf influencer Paige Spiranac for a “Putt Around with Paige” contest, boosting social media followers and promoting the resort’s new putting course. Last year, Price orchestrated a “Beauty vs The Beast” charity golf competition between Spiranac and pro golfer John Daly, generating 10 million social media impressions and raising $128,000 for U.S. Veteran charities.

Price has also organized more than 100 member events annually as well as events designed to attract new guests and members.