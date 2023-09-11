Notable Leaders in Sustainability: Patti Beres

Patti Beres, founder of Oconomowoc-based lawn service company Be Green Pro, defines what it means to run a sustainable organization, according to Art Flater, a client of Be Green and vice president and principal of Central Office Systems.

Flater first met Beres at a Pewaukee business owners roundtable event in winter of 2019 and remembers her handing out samples of a sustainable ice melt product for driveways and walks.

“I did not think much about it, but I used it on my front walk all winter,” he said. “In the spring, there was no dead grass on the edges of the walk, like there would be after a winter of using salt. That’s when I recognized what sustainable lawn care really meant. Safer for pets, and safer for the environment.”

Beres launched Be Green in 2010 to offer all-natural, low-toxicity solutions for lawn care, pest management, tree care and other yard scape services. The company has grown to serve more than 500 clients in southeastern Wisconsin.

In addition, Beres has been a speaker for the eWomen Foundation and contributes to pet safety and adoption efforts as well as veterans causes.