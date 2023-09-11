Notable Leaders in Sustainability: Joe Meyer

After working in national parks and studying science and nature, Joe Meyer, a science teacher at Marquette University High School in Milwaukee, opened the Catholic Ecology Center, a 60-acre nature center located in Nesho, Wisconsin, that fuses faith with care for the Earth.

“The CEC creates a place for youth and families to experience the quiet found in nature and learn about the beauty of creation and how to live more sustainably,” said Archbishop Jerome Listecki of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

The mission of the Catholic Ecology Center is to deepen faith and foster a stewardship ethic through hands-on encounters with the natural world. This is done through educational programming, stewardship projects, retreats, recreational outings and partnerships with schools and parishes.

“I am inspired by the ways the project has engaged people in developing a deeper faith and an awareness for the natural world. They are committed to engaging students to serve in their communities,” said Jeff Monday, principal at Marquette University High School.