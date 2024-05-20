Notable Leaders in Law: Bryan House

With more than 30 years of experience, Bryan House, partner at Milwaukee-based Foley & Lardner, is a leader at the firm as well as in the Milwaukee community, according to colleagues.

An experienced litigator, House focuses his practice on securities litigation and enforcement, internal investigations and whistleblower matters. He is also the litigation practice group leader for the firm’s Midwest region, which covers the Milwaukee, Chicago, Detroit and Madison offices.

House has served on independent consultant teams approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission to provide reports regarding companies’ compliance with SEC settlements.

In addition, he is a recognized thought leader in his field, and leading legal and business publications seek him out for commentary and insight on timely developments, said John O’Donoghue, public relations specialist at Foley & Lardner.

Outside of his legal work, House gives back to the Milwaukee community as a longtime volunteer with the United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County, where he now sits on the board of directors. He is also board president of Community Advocates, an organization providing basic needs to Milwaukee residents, and a member of the board of trustees for the Milwaukee Repertory Theater.