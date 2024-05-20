Notable Leaders in Law: Amy Marquardt

Within the past six months, Amy Marquardt, senior vice president and chief legal officer at Milwaukee- and Neenah-based Froedtert ThedaCare Health Inc., has developed the legal framework for and completed several strategic initiatives, including the transaction that combined Froedtert Health and ThedaCare on Jan. 1.

She was also involved in Froedtert’s acquisition of Ascension Wisconsin’s ownership in Network Health, and the reorganization of Flight for Life’s operations shared between Froedtert and Children’s Wisconsin.

Marquardt also oversaw the legal aspects of the transaction creating Froedtert South, the opening of four neighborhood hospitals, numerous construction projects enterprise-wide, the affiliation with the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity in Manitowoc to add Holy Family Memorial to Froedtert’s network and the launch of Froedtert Northeast Medical Group.

Marquardt began her career as a registered nurse and served as a captain in the U.S. Army Reserve – Nurse Corps.

“She is a servant leader who leads by inspiration, uplifting others, listening, understanding, and showing empathy and accountability,” said Lisa Gingerich, senior associate general counsel at Froedtert ThedaCare.