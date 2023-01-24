Notable Leaders in Higher Education: Laura Bray

Category: Notable Leaders in Higher Education

Notable Leaders in Higher Education Number of years working in your current industry: 15

15 Undergrad degree/university: Bachelor’s degree in public relations and political science, Marquette University

Bachelor’s degree in public relations and political science, Marquette University Graduate degree/university: Executive Master of Business Administration degree, Marquette University

As Milwaukee Area Technical College’s vice president of college advancement and external communications and the executive director of the MATC Foundation Inc. since 2017, Laura Bray leads the college’s efforts in strategic employer and partner engagement, fundraising, alumni relations, marketing and communications, and funding and awarding student scholarships.

“Laura has brought a tremendous amount of expertise in economic development and fundraising to our executive team,” said Vicki Martin, president of MATC. “Her strengths in developing partnerships in the community and building a strong foundation board, while ensuring an effective communication plan for the college, is helping MATC redefine higher education by creating accessible pathways to family-sustaining employment.”

Those pathways include the full-ride, up to $7.5 million Ellen and Joe Checota MATC Scholarship program; the $6 million Froedtert Memorial Hospital Scholarship Fund; the $500,000 PepsiCo Uplift Scholarship program; and the MATC Promise program for high school students and adults.

“Laura is a dynamic, engaged and energetic leader,” said Julianna Ebert, president of the MATC Foundation board of directors. “Her influence will be felt for generations.”