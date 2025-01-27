Notable Leaders in Higher Education: Glenn Hayes

Glenn Hayes, professor of music and director of bands at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, has mentored hundreds of students, faculty and staff who’ve launched and/or enhanced careers in music education and other industries, including higher education leadership, business and finance, and hospitality, according to UW- Whitewater chancellor Corey King.

“Respected as a leader in music around the world, Hayes has presented at more than 20 national and international conferences and has guest-conducted on four continents. He is a member of more than 10 professional and honorary organizations, currently serving as an executive board member of the Wisconsin Concert Band Association. For 32 years, he worked with the Wisconsin Music Educators Association to offer an annual one-week workshop for music educators,” King said.

Hayes is a past recipient of the Outstanding Service Award from the Whitewater Unified School District, the 2022 recipient of UW-Whitewater’s Outstanding LGBTQ+ Ally Award and was recognized in the Janesville Gazette’s “50 Who Matter” list in 2006. He also served on the City of Whitewater’s Police and Fire Commission for 17 years, including 11 as president.