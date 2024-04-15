Notable Leaders in Construction Real Estate and Design: Jason Schneider

Jason Schneider, partner and vice president of construction at Pewaukee-based VJS Construction Services, has more than 23 years of experience in the construction industry. His career with VJS began in 2002 as an intern. He became a partner in 2015.

“Jason has demonstrated leadership from the moment he joined VJS as an intern. He has effectively managed significant projects such as Saint John’s On the Lake – South and North Towers. His critical thinking, customer focus, and mentorship have proven invaluable to our team’s growth and success. I expect him to continue making a significant impact on our company’s trajectory,” said Craig Jorgensen, VJS president and chief executive officer.

Schneider has been involved in projects including the construction of Veit’s 37,184-square-foot regional office in New Berlin and Stair Crest, a 215,000-square-foot senior living community in Muskego. Currently, he is leading the construction management of Evoni Apartments, a five-story, 285,513-square-foot luxury residential apartment complex in the Historic Third Ward in Milwaukee with 261 units.

Schneider is also involved with advisory boards at MSOE and Marquette University.