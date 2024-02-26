Notable Intellectual Property Attorneys: James Boyle

James Boyle is a shareholder and founding partner of Milwaukee-based Boyle Fredrickson, which specializes in intellectual property law.

Boyle graduated with a mechanical engineering degree from Marquette University and continued onto Marquette Law School. He graduated as a third-generation lawyer in his family.

Specializing in patent, trademark, copyright, trade secret and related licensing and litigation, Boyle has handled numerous intellectual property litigation cases in many states, countries and throughout the federal district courts and courts of appeal.

“Jim handles a full range of IP law and related disputes and clients regularly praise his ‘no ego and reasonable and intelligent work he provides,’” said Colleen Matter, underwriting manager and counsel at First American Title Insurance Co. “When it comes to patent prosecution, trademark and licensing work, you can always count on Jim for superior case management and work.”