Notable Intellectual Property Attorneys: Adraea Brown

Adraea Brown, assistant general counsel – trademarks at Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson leads the team responsible for overseeing the company’s global trademark portfolio and brand protection. She also manages trademark litigation and provides legal support for the company’s international apparel and licensing business.

Brown’s work includes managing the company’s trademark clearance and registration process in more than 100 countries, negotiating licensing deals and protecting the valuable trademark portfolio through strategic enforcement efforts.

She was recently appointed as chair of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Trademark Public Advisory Committee, which advises the agency on law and policy issues relating to the interests of U.S. brands, entrepreneurs and innovators. Brown also serves on the board of directors for the International Trademark Association.

“A tireless advocate for diversity and inclusion, Adraea’s work and vision in this space extends far beyond Wisconsin’s intellectual property community. She has spearheaded innovative collaborations in the legal industry to promote diversity and inclusion and is a frequent speaker and mentor on these important issues,” said Jennifer Gregor, shareholder of Godfrey & Kahn.