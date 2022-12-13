Notable Heroes in Health Care: Dr. Dandan Wang

Dr. Dandan Wang is a clinician by training, having obtained her medical degree from a leading medical school in China, and is currently working on her doctoral thesis. Her research focuses on improving the genetically engineered CAR-T immune cell-based therapies to blood and pancreatic cancer patients.

Working alongside clinicians at Froedtert Hospital, Wang has discovered the molecular reasons for this failure. Her findings have identified biomarkers that will help to diagnose the patients who are going to fail the therapy.

She is also performing research to identify ways to combine immune cell therapies with radiation therapy. Her work has revealed a particular radiation therapy on pancreatic cancer patients that improves their ability to respond to CAR-T cell therapies.

Froedtert Hospital is the only clinical facility that offers genetically modified cell-based immunotherapies to cancer patients within southeastern Wisconsin.

Wang recently has been selected as one of the seven awardees nationally by the American Society of Hematology to receive its two-year predoctoral fellowship.