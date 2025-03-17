Notable Credit Union Leaders: Pamela Bell

Pamela Bell, city executive for Self-Help Federal Credit Union in Milwaukee, has been a driving force in promoting financial inclusion, homeownership and small business development, according to Darryll Fortune, director of content and public relations at MATC.

Bell joined SHFCU in 2020 after 27 years with BMO Harris Bank, including her most recent role as vice president bank manager.

Under Bell’s leadership, SHFCU has increased lending to low-wealth families, women and communities of color, helping them build generational wealth, according to Neil Willenson, president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee,

“Pamela Bell’s leadership at Self-Help Federal Credit Union in Milwaukee has been nothing short of transformative,” said SHFCU market president Rodolfo Medina. “As city executive, she has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to financial inclusion, economic empowerment, and community development.”

Bell also champions financial literacy and strategic partnerships, including the MKE BOSS (Milwaukee Build Operate Scale Sustain) program, which provides vital resources to minority-owned businesses. Her approach is centered on equity, innovation and empowerment, according to Heather Deaton, wealth advisor at Ellenbecker Investment Group.