Notable Commercial Real Estate Leaders: Brian Parrish, MBA, SIOR

Brian Parrish has managed to create positive change despite the challenges of the past 18 months, colleagues say.

For one, he helped expand an educational program in Milwaukee while also transforming a historic building.

Earlier this year, Tenor High School, part of Seeds of Health Inc., purchased a building in the former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel complex. For the past five years, Parrish led a site search for Seeds of Health to find a building physically and economically suitable for a school conversion.

“Representing the buyer for this capstone project is the honor of my career, and I look forward to watching thousands of talented students graduate from this dynamic program in the heart of downtown Milwaukee,” Parrish said.

In addition, he was recently elected for a three-year term as alderman of District 6 for the City of Mequon. Prior to the election, he served as an appointed alderman for two years and a plan commission member for eight years prior.