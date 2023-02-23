Notable BIPOC Executives: Fidel Verdin

Category: Notable BIPOC Executives

As co-executive director of TRUE Skool, Fidel Verdin has built a creative haven for Milwaukee youth.

Located on the lower level of The Avenue development on West Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Milwaukee, TRUE Skool markets itself as the city’s center for transformational creative arts and hip-hop culture. It provides programming to more than 300 young people annually and support to a network of alumni and creative professionals.

Verdin and co-executive director Shalina Ali engage youth and families in environmental justice, personal wellness and community development through the creative arts and hip-hop culture.

“Fidel uses his resources and networks to connect charitable donors to culturally relevant community experiences and new models for collective impact,” said Lilith Fowler, TRUE Skool board director.

Verdin is an adjunct professor at Alverno College, and he serves on the music advisory board for Milwaukee Area Technical College, the educational outreach committee for the Milwaukee Art Museum and the garden leader council for Groundwork Milwaukee. He is also a 2023 recipient of the African American Environmental Pioneer Award from the Sierra Club’s Wisconsin Chapter.