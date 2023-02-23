Notable BIPOC Executives: Charlotte Hayslett

Category: Notable BIPOC Executives

Notable BIPOC Executives Number of years working in your current industry: 6

6 Undergrad degree/university: Bachelor of Business Administration at LeMoyne-Owen College

Bachelor of Business Administration at LeMoyne-Owen College Graduate degree/university: Master of Science in Human Services - Organizational Management & Leadership

The COVID-19 pandemic created a new landscape of health and safety protocols, staffing issues and new policies for human resources professionals. In the travel and tourism industry, the changes have required an even greater nimbleness, and VISIT Milwaukee’s vice president of human relations, Charlotte Hayslett, helped keep the organization on track, according to Peggy Williams-Smith, president and chief executive officer of VISIT Milwaukee.

“In six years, Charlotte has proven herself an integral leader within the organization. Facing the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic, she implemented health protocols, ensuring the well-being of the company’s employees amid changing recommendations,” said Williams-Smith. “These changes in policy, remote work and COVID protocols fostered an environment of flexibility, keeping staffers informed and safe. In a time of nationwide staffing shortages, Charlotte worked tirelessly to assemble a diverse team of professionals.”

A leader of VISIT Milwaukee’s Unique Unites Committee, Hayslett works to increase VISIT Milwaukee’s community involvement and reaffirm its commitment to diversity, equity, accessibility and inclusion efforts through participation in events such as Juneteenth Day, Pride Parade and Accessibility Day.