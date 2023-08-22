Notable Alumni: Alexis Outlaw

Bachelor’s degree: Alverno College

Master’s degree: Cardinal Stritch University

Alexis Outlaw, assistant director of admissions for high school recruitment at Alverno College, oversees a team of young professionals who work to enroll young women into Alverno’s undergraduate programs.

Outlaw has also taken on the additional role of serving as an inaugural co-director of diversity, equity and inclusion for the college. Here, she and two other co-directors designed and began implementation of a DEI strategy for Alverno.

“Outside of her work in enrollment, Alexis is a human resources expert,” said Meghan Walsh, dean of Alverno’s School of Adult Learning and New Initiatives.

A Society for Human Resource Management-certified professional, Outlaw currently serves on the board of Milwaukee Metro SHRM and is the college relations director for the Wisconsin Council State SHRM.

Outlaw, who has a bachelor’s in business and management from Alverno and a master’s in management from Cardinal Stritch University, also serves as vice president of membership for the Milwaukee chapter of the National Association for African Americans in Human Resources. She also teaches human resources courses at Alverno.