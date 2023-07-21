Northwestern Mutual’s annual meeting reinforces value of human connection

Asconvenes its base of corporate employees and field representatives for itsin Milwaukee next week, the impact of face-to-face interactions on company culture remains an underlying theme. The event, which has long stood as one of Milwaukee’s largest annual conventions, is expected to draw 12,000 attendees from across the country for four days of educational sessions, networking events and an annual run/walk along the lakefront. It concludes with the Annual Show, this year featuring performances by country musicians Cody Johnson and Kenny Chesney at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. "We’re in the business of serving our communities, and so when we can come together it’s a big party, big celebration," said, chief distribution officer at Northwestern Mutual. "There’s a lot of learning, there’s a lot of really serious and important content but more than anything it’s an opportunity for us to connect to people that we really care about and enjoy being with." And in today's post-pandemic world of hybrid and remote work, that opportunity for connection is all the more meaningful. "The dynamic and what we’ve all lived through with COVID and beyond has really reinforced for us the value and importance of human connection and being together," said Gerend. After shifting to a virtual format in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the convention returned to Milwaukee last year, drawing nearly 14,000 people - the largest event Northwestern Mutual has ever hosted. At this year's annual meeting, the Milwaukee-based life insurance company will raise a toast to a record-setting year in 2022, with total revenue reaching nearly $35 billion. But recognition of both company and individual milestones is only part of what makes the event "core" to company culture. "One aspect of that culture is the relationship between the home office and the field. We are really interdependent and interconnected with each other and we have a shared mission of serving our policy owners," said Gerend. "While certain things about the the business, products and technology will change through the years, one thing that hasn't changed is the relationship between home office and the field and how we work together." Northwestern Mutual's home office employs 8,500 corporate employees, including 5,800 based in the Milwaukee area. The company's "field force" includes 22,000 field leaders, independent financial advisors and staff. Peer-to-peer learning is a main focus of the firm's annual meeting. With dozens of breakout seminars tailored to various levels of the company, attendees have the chance to hear from home office executives and other financial advisors about overcoming business challenges and best practices for success. "It's a great way again to connect on a personal level, but people also come here expecting they will pick up things that are going to help them be better in the business, and that abundance sharing and peer-to-peer sharing is a quintessential part of what annual meeting is all about," Gerend added. There's also an opportunity to learn from some big names in business and entertainment: This year's keynote speakers are Kate Cole, chief operating officer and president of global health and nutrition company Athletic Greens, and Mike Rowe, host of “Six Degrees with Mike Rowe,” the former Discovery Channel show “Dirty Jobs” and the former CNN and TBN show “Somebody’s Gotta do It.” All general sessions are held at Fiserv Forum to keep all attendees at one primary venue. In past years prior to the pandemic, the meeting took over several venues around town. Another key element of Northwestern Mutual's annual meeting is its host city, Milwaukee. The event is projected to have an $11.6 million economic impact on the city, but Gerend said the benefit goes both ways. "The Packers, Bucks and Brewers are the second favorite team for almost all our advisors," he said. "They love Milwaukee and we’re so proud of our hometown and we love showing it off for a few days ... it really is certainly the connection with NM but also the connection that our field force has with Milwaukee is a really special thing and important to us as a company."