Northwestern Mutual’s annual meeting reinforces value of human connection

By
-
There are 10 main event spaces throughout Fiserv Forum, the largest being the 17,500-seat bowl.
There are 10 main event spaces throughout Fiserv Forum, the largest being the 17,500-seat bowl. Credit: Northwestern Mutual

Last updated on July 21st, 2023 at 05:00 pmAs Northwestern Mutual convenes its base of corporate employees and field representatives for its 143rd annual meeting in Milwaukee next week, the impact of face-to-face interactions on company culture remains an underlying theme. The event, which has long stood as one of Milwaukee’s largest annual conventions, is

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display