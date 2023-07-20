Country music star Kenny Chesney will highlight Northwestern Mutual’s annual meeting in Milwaukee

Northwestern Mutual’s 143rd Annual Meeting will be held in Milwaukee from Saturday, July 22, to Tuesday, July 25.

About 12,000 people are expected to attend and the four-day event is expected to make a $11.6 million economic impact on Milwaukee, according to the company.

Registration opens on Saturday, the 46th annual Roots & Wings Run/Walk and Summer Social events will take place on Sunday. Monday will include a general session from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Fiserv Forum and another general session will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday.

The general sessions will feature keynote speakers Kate Cole, the chief operating officer and president of Athletic Greens, and Mike Rowe, the host of the show “Six Degrees with Mike Rowe” and host of the former Discovery Channel show “Dirty Jobs” and host of the former CNN and TBN show “Somebody’s Gotta do It.”

On Sunday night, the Northwestern Mutual Annual Meeting concludes with the Annual Show at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Henry Maier Festival Park at the lakefront, featuring country musicians Cody Johnson and Kenny Chesney.