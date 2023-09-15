Northwestern Mutual sponsors jersey patch on Brewers uniforms

The Milwaukee Brewers have reached a deal for Northwestern Mutual to be the team’s jersey patch sponsor. The Milwaukee-based financial services firm is also named the official financial planning partner for the Brewers, the team announced Friday.

The deal is described as an “evolution” of the 7-year partnership between the Brewers and Northwestern Mutual.

“Northwestern Mutual’s expanded partnership with the Milwaukee Brewers underscores our ongoing commitment to our hometown of Milwaukee and the Brewers,” said Northwestern Mutual chairman, president and chief executive officer John Schlifske. “This strategic investment will further increase awareness of our comprehensive approach to financial planning helping people build financial security, while also We are excited by the potential this partnership offers our community, our policyowners and clients, our employees and financial representatives.”

Major League Baseball is now allowing its teams to sell an advertising patch on the sleeves of its uniforms. This is the first time the Brewers have had a uniform patch advertising sponsor and provides a new revenue stream to the team.

The jersey patch will first appear on the Brewers’ uniforms for tonight’s game at home at American Family Field vs. the Washington Nationals.

“We’re undefeated with the patch,” said Rick Schlesinger, president of business operations for the Brewers.

The Brewers and Northwestern Mutual chose to debut the patch in September to recognize Childhood Cancer Awareness Month as the two raise money for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, with the goal of finding better treatments, health outcomes and cures for childhood cancer.

“This is a major deal,” Schlesinger told reporters after the announcement. “There is a major amount of activation and elements, a lot of work that will be ongoing to make sure we’re fulfilling our obligations, making sure we’re getting the best exposure and the right exposure.”