Northwestern Mutual names project team for $500 million office building overhaul

Many of the same firms that worked on the 32-story Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons project, completed in 2017, are back to work on the company’s $500 million transformation of its North Office Building at its headquarters campus in downtown Milwaukee.

Located at 818 E. Mason St., the 18-story building will be rebuilt and will replicates its Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons at 805 E. Mason St.

Northwestern Mutual announced Tuesday the project team, featuring a blend of local and national firms.

New Haven, Connecticut-based Pickard Chilton will be joined by Houston-based Kendall/Heaton to serve as the architectural team. The two firms collaborated on the design for the Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons.

Northwestern Mutual also selected Providence, Rhode Island-based Gilbane Building Co. in partnership with Milwaukee’s CG Schmidt Inc. as the general contractor and construction manager, a press release says. These two also worked together on the Tower and Commons project.

“It’s a privilege to collaborate with Northwestern Mutual once more in re-envisioning their downtown campus and fostering a thriving employee environment,” said Rick Schmidt, CEO and chairman of CG Schmidt. “We cherish the opportunity to leave an indelible mark on our city’s skyline and contribute to its continued evolution.”

Milwaukee-based Eppstein Uhen Architects will provide interior design services.

Houston-based Hines will serve as the project’s development manager and advise on all facets of the project from design and budget through construction and move-in, the release says. The company filled a similar role for the Tower and Commons project and is also building a 31-story apartment tower in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. Hines was also the development manager for Northwestern Mutual’s 7Seventy7 apartment tower development in downtown Milwaukee.

Northwestern Mutual also announced that Cross Management Services, a Milwaukee business management company, will recruit small business enterprises (SBEs) and city residents to be involved in the project. The release says that Northwestern Mutual has committed to use SBEs for at least 25% of construction and supply costs and at least 18% of professional services costs on the construction of the project.

The company is also adopting the city’s Residents Preference Program (RPP) to hire unemployed and underemployed residents for at least 40% of total onsite construction worker hours.

“We’ve assembled a team that strikes a wonderful balance of world-renowned talent and local expertise for the modernization of our North Office Building,” said Rebecca Villegas, vice president, compliance, at Northwestern Mutual. “Most of this team had the opportunity to work together to transform Milwaukee’s skyline through our Tower and Commons project, and we are excited to once again draw on their experience and expertise to double down on our commitment to Northwestern Mutual employees and to Milwaukee.”

Additional sub-contractors will be determined in the coming months. Project construction could begin as early as fall 2023, with potential occupancy in 2027.