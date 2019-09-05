The Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual Foundation announced it is distributing more than $2.1 million in grants to local education nonprofits and institutions.

The grants will fund mentorship, third-grade reading and high school programs in the Milwaukee area.

Recipients include:

Arts @ Large

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Board of Regents

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee

Center for Urban Teaching

City Forward Collective

City Year Milwaukee

COA Youth & Family Centers

Columbia St. Mary’s Smart Smiles Program

Education Deans of Greater Milwaukee

Families and Schools Together

First Stage

Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan

Milwaukee College Prep

Milwaukee Public Schools (including Auer Avenue School, George Washington Carver Academy, Clarke Street School, Forest Home Avenue School, Gwen T. Jackson Early Childhood and Elementary School and Ralph H. Metcalfe School)

Milwaukee Succeeds

Next Door Foundation

Notre Dame Primary

Penfield Children’s Center

Rocketship Southside Community Prep

SHARP Literacy

St. Marcus Lutheran School

Teach For America Milwaukee

The Literacy Lab

United Community Center

United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County’s My Very Own Library program

Unity in Motion

Wisconsin Reading Corps

YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee

Youth Frontiers

All-In Milwaukee

Carmen High School of Science & Technology

Central City Cyberschool

College Possible

Golda Meir High School

Hmong American Peace Academy

Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School

Milwaukee Academy of Science

Milwaukee Excellence Charter School

Pathways High

Pius XI High School

St. Augustine Preparatory Academy

St. Joan Antida High School

The foundation said all grant recipients are required to show measurable impact and results of their programs.

“Our investment in Milwaukee’s education system is focused on areas shown to have a significant impact on a student’s overall success,” said Eric Christophersen, president of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation. “Supporting third-grade reading proficiency, mentorship and high school programming demonstrates our ongoing commitment to ensuring our city’s children and youth reach their highest potential.”

The foundation has awarded around $6.2 million in education-related grants over the last three years.