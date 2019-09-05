The Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual Foundation announced it is distributing more than $2.1 million in grants to local education nonprofits and institutions.
The grants will fund mentorship, third-grade reading and high school programs in the Milwaukee area.
Recipients include:
- Arts @ Large
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee
- University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Board of Regents
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee
- Center for Urban Teaching
- City Forward Collective
- City Year Milwaukee
- COA Youth & Family Centers
- Columbia St. Mary’s Smart Smiles Program
- Education Deans of Greater Milwaukee
- Families and Schools Together
- First Stage
- Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan
- Milwaukee College Prep
- Milwaukee Public Schools (including Auer Avenue School, George Washington Carver Academy, Clarke Street School, Forest Home Avenue School, Gwen T. Jackson Early Childhood and Elementary School and Ralph H. Metcalfe School)
- Milwaukee Succeeds
- Next Door Foundation
- Notre Dame Primary
- Penfield Children’s Center
- Rocketship Southside Community Prep
- SHARP Literacy
- St. Marcus Lutheran School
- Teach For America Milwaukee
- The Literacy Lab
- United Community Center
- United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County’s My Very Own Library program
- Unity in Motion
- Wisconsin Reading Corps
- YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee
- Youth Frontiers
- All-In Milwaukee
- Carmen High School of Science & Technology
- Central City Cyberschool
- College Possible
- Golda Meir High School
- Hmong American Peace Academy
- Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School
- Milwaukee Academy of Science
- Milwaukee Excellence Charter School
- Pathways High
- Pius XI High School
- St. Augustine Preparatory Academy
- St. Joan Antida High School
The foundation said all grant recipients are required to show measurable impact and results of their programs.
“Our investment in Milwaukee’s education system is focused on areas shown to have a significant impact on a student’s overall success,” said Eric Christophersen, president of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation. “Supporting third-grade reading proficiency, mentorship and high school programming demonstrates our ongoing commitment to ensuring our city’s children and youth reach their highest potential.”
The foundation has awarded around $6.2 million in education-related grants over the last three years.