Northwestern Mutual donating $1.5 million for COVID-19 relief efforts

Northwestern Mutual has pledged $1.5 million in support of nonprofits nationwide that are providing immediate relief in response to COVID-19.

The grants, made through the Milwaukee-based life insurance company’s foundation, are focused on addressing food and essential supply needs.

The company is donating $1 million to Feeding America to support its distribution of critical household supplies and food, along with a $50,000 donation to Feeding America in the Milwaukee community.

The company is also providing undisclosed donations to other area nonprofits, including:

Dominican Center

Metcalfe Park Community Bridges

Milwaukee Christian Center

Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin

United Performing Arts Fund

United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County

Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s MKE Responds Fund

Northwestern Mutual said it is also expediting its annual grant of $250,000 to the American Red Cross’ Disaster Recovery program.

The company has also pledged to support the expansion of a fund of its childhood cancer research partner, Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, which provides funding for children who need to travel for cancer treatment.

“During this time of uncertainty, our nonprofit community will become an even more critical provider of assistance, as well as hope,” said Eric Christophersen, president of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation. “Through our nonprofit partners, who are working tirelessly to respond to the elevated needs of our communities, it is of the utmost importance to us to serve as a resource as we face this unprecedented health crisis together.”

Meanwhile, a coalition of prominent Milwaukee-area philanthropic and nonprofit organizations, including the Northwestern Mutual Foundation, is fundraising to provide resources for those affected by the coronavirus. The group recently said it has raised $1.2 million to date.