Northwestern Mutual awards $1.9 million for Milwaukee neighborhood revitalization efforts

Northwestern Mutual announced it is donating $1.9 million to support 33 nonprofits that contribute to neighborhood revitalization in Milwaukee.

The grants are aimed at supporting community-led efforts to raise awareness of available health resources, improving housing conditions and providing youth with educational programming.

The Milwaukee-based life insurance company has made targeted investments in the city’s Amani, Metcalfe Park and Muskego Way neighborhoods since 2013.

“Meaningful and lasting change happens when priorities and goals are shaped by the people living in those communities,” said Eric Christophersen, president of Northwestern Mutual Foundation. “Our efforts in these neighborhoods build upon the residents’ knowledge and experiences to ensure our support remains focused on residents and their vision of the future.”

Northwestern Mutual highlighted its investment this year in Ezekiel Community Development Corp., which is focused on improving housing conditions in Milwaukee’s inner city by rehabilitating homes, many of which were built before 1939. Ezekiel CDC also provides residents with on-site job training to learn skills for the trade industry and helps foster homeownership in neighborhoods.

Northwestern Mutual earlier this year awarded an additional grant to Ezekiel CDC through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago’s Targeted Impact Fund program. The grants will be used to continue revitalizations efforts through the Amani Housing Strategy, which launched in 2019.

Other grant recipients include three neighborhood anchor organizations that Northwestern Mutual has partnered with for years: Dominican Center, Metcalfe Park Community Bridges and Milwaukee Christian Center.

The full list of grant recipients include: