NorthStar Medical awarded $37 million to expand Mo-99 production

By
Brandon Anderegg
-
A radioactive isotope in the lab.
Beloit-based radiopharmaceutical company NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC was awarded $37 million by the U.S. Department of Energy to develop and expand its production of molybdenum-99. NorthStar will use the funds to complete its neutron capture…

Brandon Anderegg
http://biztimes.com
Brandon covers startups, technology, manufacturing. He previously worked as a general assignment and court reporter for The Freeman in Waukesha. Brandon graduated from UW-Milwaukee’s journalism, advertising and media studies program with an emphasis in journalism. He enjoys live music, playing guitar and loves to hacky sack.

