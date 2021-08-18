North Avenue food hall project getting $1.9 million MEDC loan

The North Avenue Market food and retail hall project is receiving an approximately $1.86 million loan from the Milwaukee Economic Development Corp.
The loan will assist with the developer's acquisition of the building and renovation work, among other things, according to MEDC documents.
Chris Harris-Wimsatt is leading the North Avenue Market development. It is to be located at 5900 W. North Ave., Milwaukee, next to the Milwaukee-Wauwatosa border.
Harris-Wimsatt intends to buy the 9,368-square-foot former Associated Bank branch at the site and turn it into a venue for various food and retail vendors.
The project is expected to cost about $2.2 million. That includes the building acquisition, renovations and the purchase of furniture, fixtures and equipment. The MEDC loan would finance 85% of the project costs, with the remainder coming from "other" sources, according to the MEDC documents.
About 7,700 square feet of space will be for Harris-Wimsatt's two businesses, A Taste of Java LLC coffee shop and Morse Manor LLC, which will be known as Speakeasy Bar and Lounge. The remaining space will be white-boxed for additional tenants, the MEDC documents state.
Harris-Wimsatt was not immediately available for comment. His plans were first unveiled
in June 2020.
In a previous interview, the developer said he wanted North Avenue Market to bring together different communities and cultures
in the surrounding area and break down barriers between them.