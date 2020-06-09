Food, retail hall planned for former Associated Bank branch on North Avenue

The former Associated Bank branch at 5900 W. North Ave. in Milwaukee could be turned into a food and retail hall, according to plans filed with the city.

Called North Avenue Market, the proposed $1.5 million project calls for a total of 12 vendor stations across two floors. The plans were outlined in an application from William “Chris” Harris-Wimsatt.

The first would contain six stations, with one containing a drive-thru and walk-up window and another serving as an island bar. Also on that level would be a performing stage, TVs and indoor and outdoor seating. The lower level, meanwhile, will contain another six vendor booths surrounding a seating area and pool table. Another feature of the market would be a see-through fireplace.

No specific vendors were named in the application documents. However, floor plans identified one room on the first floor as a coffee shop, and another area in the basement as a “dessert alley.” Outdoor patio seating would be placed next to the coffee shop and drive-thru area.

North Avenue Market would cater to local residents and tourists, Harris-Wimsatt wrote in the application.

“All these combine to make a wonderful neighborhood gathering place, that can be enjoyed by the entire Milwaukee Community,” he wrote. “With our North Avenue location, we are well situated to serve Uptown, Washington Heights, Pabst Park and East Tosa neighborhoods. Additionally we serve the crowd entering and exiting Milwaukee, via North Avenue, on a daily basis.”

The project does need approval from the Board of Zoning Appeals. According to the application, the North Avenue Market could have more than 30 employees combined among the 12 vendors.

Harris-Wimsatt could not be immediately reached for further comment.

