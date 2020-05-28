Nordstrom reopens both Wauwatosa stores amid permanent closures

The Nordstrom store at Mayfair Mall and the Nordstrom Rack store at the Mayfair Collection, both located in Wauwatosa, reopened on Thursday, with a number of new safety protocols aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Those anchor locations remain in business despite Nordstrom’s plans to reduce its store footprint and restructure the company.

Earlier this month, the Seattle-based retailer announced plans to permanently close 16 full-line department stores in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, Oregon, Texas, Virginia and Puerto Rico, and three Jeffrey Boutiques in California, Georgia and New York, according to reports.

Nordstrom temporarily closed all 380 of its store locations in 40 states in mid-March due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Operations continued via e-commerce, online order pickup and curbside services at its full-line stores, but retailers that rely on brick-and-mortar store traffic have been inevitably hit hard by the shutdown.

The retailer began reopening stores in early May as part of its “phased, market-by-market approach,” similar to other big-box retailers such as Kohl’s Corp. As of Thursday, Nordstrom has reopened 134 stores in states that have allowed businesses to reopen to customers, according to its website.

Nordstrom’s website outlines a number of new safety measures implemented at its reopened stores, including health screenings for workers, social distancing signage, in-store capacity limits, plexiglass dividers at registers, increased sanitation and modified hours of operation. Face masks are provided for both employees and customers.

