Nonprofit spotlight: Wisconsin Conservatory of Music

Wisconsin Conservatory of Music

1584 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee and several satellite teaching locations throughout the community

(414) 276-5760 | wcmusic.org

Facebook: facebook.com/wcmusic.org | Twitter: @wcmusic1899

Year founded: 1899

Mission statement: Inspiring individuals and communities through exceptional music education accessible to all.

Primary focus of your nonprofit organization: Wisconsin Conservatory of Music goes where music is needed in southeastern Wisconsin. That includes economically-challenged neighborhoods of Milwaukee, where thousands of children do not have equal access to the cognitive and social-emotional benefits of music. The Conservatory offers partner sites a sequential-based curriculum that meets state and national education standards. Our 100 highly-trained faculty members currently deliver lifelong music education to about 10,000 students of all ages and skill levels at four Conservatory locations and dozens of community partner sites.

Number of employees at this location: 102

Key donors: Bader Philanthropies, Theodore W. Batterman Family Foundation and Lynde & Harry Bradley Foundation.

Executive leadership: Eric Tillich, president and CEO; Shalisa Kline, executive vice president

Board of directors: Mike Arnow, Ulrich Broeckel, Alan Giuffre, Arvind Gopalratnam, Henry Herzing, James Holtz, David Hoover, Trent Johnson, Mason Khan, Tom Lacy, Judith McGregor, Jack Miller, Christopher Nolte, Ulice Payne, Benjamin Pavlik, Margot Schwartz, Mitch Shiner, Billie Jean Smith, Kurt Thomas, Eric Tillich, Kimberly Walker, Terrence Wilkinson and Wendell Willis

Is your organization actively seeking board members for the upcoming term? Yes

What roles are you looking to fill? Wisconsin Conservatory of Music seeks diverse experiences and perspectives, especially those with skills in community engagement and relationships, partner connections, fundraising, and a passion for transforming lives through music education. We are intentionally moving into more diverse spaces and are actively seeking leaders who reflect the community we serve.

Ways the business community can help your nonprofit: The story of the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music’s transformation from East Side, college-level conservatory to a mission-driven, nonprofit community music school is not widely known. The Conservatory seeks introductions to community partners whose programs could be enhanced by adding music programming; recognition that music is part of a STEAM education for the next generation of employees, and advocacy for the arts in education through business community members actively sharing stories of how music influenced their education and careers.

Key fundraising events: 120th Anniversary Gala on May 7