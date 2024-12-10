Nonprofit Spotlight: Friends of the Domes Inc.  

Friends of the Domes

P.O. Box 1632, Milwaukee, WI 53201

414-257-5608 | MilwaukeeDomes.org

Year founded: 1989

Mission statement: The mission of Friends of the Domes is to provide inspirational experiences that restore connections to nature and community in a one-of-a-kind horticultural oasis at the heart of Milwaukee.

Primary focus: Education and conservation within a botanical garden and museum setting.

Other focuses: Community health, cultural programming and environmental stewardship.

Number of employees: 7 full time, 14 part time

Key donors: Greater Milwaukee Foundation, Molson Coors, Union Pacific, Jerome J. & Dorothy H. Holz Family Foundation, Bader Philanthropies, Dr. John Thomas, The Patterson Law Firm LLC, Kohl’s Corp., Nonprofit Management Fund, Estate of Ann Kesting

Executive leadership: Christa Beall Diefenbach, executive director

Board of directors: Beverly Smiley, president; Tom Mortensen, vice president; Margaret Wittig, secretary; Andy Holman, treasurer; members Alex Chou, Pat Habanek, Michael Haeberle, Jenne Hohn, Falamak Nourzad, Mike Roemer, Marianne Schmid, Yollande Tchouapi, Karen Von Rueden, Ellen Wilkinson, Christa Beall Diefenbach (ex-officio)

Is the organization actively seeking board members for the upcoming term? Yes, up to 25 board members

What roles is it looking to fill? Accounting and financial management; senior corporate leaders; DEI/accessibility; legal/compliance; urban planning; south side Milwaukee leaders

Ways the business community can help: Sponsorships for events, in-kind donations, corporate memberships and gift memberships to staff, volunteering and partnerships to enhance community engagement.

Key fundraising events:

A Night in Bloom Gala – February 22, 2025

Art in the Green – April 26-27, 2025