Nonprofit Spotlight: Beyond Vision Inc.

414-778-5800 | beyondvision.com Facebook: facebook.com/BeyondVisionWI LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/beyond-vision-501-c-3 Instagram: @beyondvisionwi X: @BeyondVision_WI Year founded: 1903 Mission statement: Enrich the lives of people who are blind through the power of work valued by customers and the community. Primary focus: Careers for people who are blind. Other focuses: Offering outsource call center, machining, assembly, packaging and kitting services.