Nonprofit Spotlight: American Red Cross of Wisconsin

American Red Cross of Wisconsin

2600 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee

(800) 236-8680 | redcross.org/Wisconsin

Facebook: facebook.com/wisconsinredcross | Twitter: @RedCrossWIS

Year founded: 1881 nationally; 1916 in southeast Wisconsin

Mission statement: The American Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors.

Primary focus of your nonprofit organization: Disaster relief and preparedness; collection and supply of blood donations and other blood products; support of military, veterans and their families; life-saving skills training, such as CPR and lifeguarding; and connections to people in need of international services, such as training and communication during strife.

Number of employees at this location: 17 in Milwaukee and about 50 statewide; 2,300 volunteers across Wisconsin and the U.P. of Michigan

Key donors: Johnson Controls, Kohl’s, Northwestern Mutual, Rayovac, S.C. Johnson, American Family Insurance, Church Mutual, Culver’s, J.J. Keller Foundation, Menasha Corporation, Rockwell Automation

Executive leadership: Mark Thomas, regional CEO & Southeast Wisconsin Chapter executive; Lisa Weisman, regional chief development officer; Tom Mooney, COO

Board of directors: Southeast Wisconsin Chapter: Rebecca Fitzgerald (Chair), John Griffith (Treasurer), Beth Anderson (Secretary), Pat Ackerman, Iain Boyd, David Ertmer, Lisa George, Carol Grunberg, Scott Haag, Kenneth Harris, William Jessup, Phyllis King, Caroline Saucier Kravit, Christopher Kuranz, Justin Letts, Molly Lueder, Alexis MacDowall, David Pegorsch, Lanelle Ramey, Colleen Reilly, Sue Shimoyama, Gregory Storm, Michael Stull, Mary Voelker, Peggy Williams-Smith, Steve Zamansky

Is your organization actively seeking board members for the upcoming term? Yes

What roles are you looking to fill? We’re interested in people who want to be involved in our mission on the board as well as on one of our important committees. Reach out to Mark.Thomas3@redcross.org.

Ways the business community can help your nonprofit: “Wisconsin companies are absolutely amazing in their support of our communities. Right now, we’d invite them to continue in whatever ways they are able – encourage employees to donate blood, plan to host a blood drive in the coming months, seek ways employees can match their inspiration with our volunteer opportunities, and consider a donation to continue our ongoing work.” – Lisa Weisman, regional chief development officer of the American Red Cross of Wisconsin

