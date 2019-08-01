Nonprofit leader Griselda Aldrete to head Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission

Griselda Aldrete, who has led Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee since 2012, was confirmed this week as the next executive director of the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett nominated Aldrete in July to succeed La Keisha Butler, who stepped down in June as FPC executive director. The Common Council confirmed the nomination Tuesday.

Aldrete joined HPGM in 2012 as program manager and was later named president and chief executive officer that same year. HPGM works with corporations and professionals on talent attraction and career development, and also with universities and Hispanic students to prepare them for successful careers.

Aldrete was previously executive director of the Cream City Foundation and director of corporate events for Milwaukee nonprofit advocacy organization UMOS.

Raquel Filmanowicz, board chair of HPGM, said the organization is working on a plan to find Aldrete’s successor.

“We are thrilled that Griselda has received this well-deserved confirmation,” Filmanowicz said. “As HPGM and its board of directors work through a succession plan, we remain committed to continuing to promote advancement of Hispanics across our community.”

Aldrete received her bachelor’s degree in criminology and law studies and Spanish from Marquette University; a master’s in criminal justice from the University of Nebraska at Omaha; and a Juris Doctor degree from Marquette University Law School. Aldrete is currently an adjunct instructor in criminal justice at Marquette.

The FPC, made of seven part-time civilian commissioners and a full-time executive director, is responsible for setting overall policy for the Fire Department and Police Department, while the chiefs of those departments manage daily operations.

Among the commission’s duties are establishing recruitment and testing standards for fire and police department positions, hearing appeals by department members who have been disciplined by their chief, independently investigating and monitoring citizen complaints, and disciplining employees for misconduct.

The Common Council approved Aldrete’s nomination with 10 votes in favor, one vote in opposition (Alderman Robert Bauman) and three abstentions (Aldermen Milele Coggs, Khalif Rainey and Chantia Lewis).