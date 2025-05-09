Log In
Restaurants

Nona to bring health-focused cafe, retail shop to Bayshore

Maredithe Meyer
By Maredithe Meyer
Rendering of Nona's forthcoming cafe location at Bayshore in Glendale. Credit: Bayshore
Fast-growing local health and wellness brand Nona plans to open a new cafe and retail store this fall at Bayshore in Glendale.

Nona will sell smoothies, açaí bowls and coffee from its storefront at 5688 N. Centerpark Way, the former Teavana space, adjacent to Bayshore’s central town square and green space known as The Yard. The cafe’s retail section will feature a variety of nutritional supplements, holistic health products, specialty grocery items and household goods.

It’ll be the fifth Milwaukee-area location for the brand, founded and owned by husband-and-wife duo Seth Knapp and Micaela Knapp.

Since launching Nona’s first store in Pewaukee in 2019, the couple has gone on to open locations in Delafield, Elm Grove and Mequon, with a sixth location slated to open in mid-fall in West Bend. The brand was originally known as Nona Nutrition.

“We’re excited to join the Bayshore community and bring our holistic approach to health and wellness to Glendale,” said Seth Knapp. “Our mission is to inspire healthier lifestyles through nutritious offerings and a convenient, welcoming environment. With the early success of our Mequon location, we see this new location as an expansion of our presence in the North Shore.”​

