Nominations sought for Notable Women in Law feature

BizTimes Milwaukee is seeking nominations for its upcoming Notable Women in Law feature. Profiles of those selected will appear in the Jan. 24, 2022 edition of the magazine.

The Notable Women in Law feature will profile female attorneys in southeastern Wisconsin. Nominated women must be currently employed in a senior level role with a law firm in the region with at least five years of experience.

The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, Dec. 10. Click here to submit a nomination.

Click here to see the 2020 Notable Women in Law.

The Notable series is BizTimes Media’s roundup of southeastern Wisconsin business leaders making a difference in their industry and their companies. Click here for more information and opportunities to submit nominations for other Notable categories.

