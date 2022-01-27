Nominations sought for Notable Women in Engineering feature

BizTimes Milwaukee is seeking nominations for its upcoming Notable Women in Engineering feature. Profiles of those selected will appear in the March 21, 2022 edition of the magazine.

The Notable Women in Engineering feature will profile female engineers in southeastern Wisconsin. Nominated women could be working in manufacturing, technology, engineering architecture, e-commerce and digital strategy at companies in the region.

The deadline to submit nominations is Wednesday, Feb. 11. Click here to submit a nomination.

The Notable series is BizTimes Media’s roundup of southeastern Wisconsin business leaders making a difference in their industry and their companies. Click here for more information and opportunities to submit nominations for other Notable categories.