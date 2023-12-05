Nominations sought for Notable Sages Over 65 feature

BizTimes Milwaukee is seeking nominations for its upcoming Notable Sages Over 65 feature.

Click here to nominate someone to be featured as one of the Notable Sages Over 65 in southeastern Wisconsin. The nomination deadline is Friday, Dec. 22.

The Notable Sages Over 65 feature will celebrate the wisdom and accomplishments of highly experienced active or retired area business leaders.

To qualify, individuals must be 65 years old, or older, and must live, work or have worked in the southeastern Wisconsin area.

The honorees will be featured in the Jan. 29, 2024 edition of the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine.

Notable Sages Over 65 is part of BizTimes Milwaukee’s Notable series, recognizing leaders in the southeastern Wisconsin business community.