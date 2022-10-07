Nominations sought for Notable Heroes in Health Care feature

In recognition of the efforts of health care workers who work to improve and save lives in southeastern Wisconsin, BizTimes Milwaukee is seeking nominations for its upcoming Notable Heroes in Health Care feature.

Nominations are due by Nov. 4. The honorees will be featured in the Dec. 12 edition of the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine.

Criteria for consideration will include:

Nominated individuals/teams must be based in the southeastern Wisconsin area to qualify (Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Washington and Sheboygan counties)

Must be working in health care in the 8-county area, making an impact and saving or improving lives.

Roles to be considered include, but are not limited to, doctors, nurses, physician assistants, aides, emergency medical technicians and maintenance and janitorial workers.

Notable Heroes in Health Care is part of BizTimes Milwaukee’s Notable series, recognizing leaders in the southeastern Wisconsin business community.